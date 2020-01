Amazon says it now employs more than 500,000 people in the U.S., another sign of the online shopping giant's rapid growth.

That's up 43% from the 350,000 people it employed in 2018 and more than triple its workforce just five years ago.

The numbers include both full-time and part-time employees. Only one American company beats Amazon in workforce size: retail rival Walmart, which employs 1.5 million in the U.S. and more than 2 million worldwide.