Amana family still working to rebuild 10 months after fire destroyed home

It has been nearly ten months since a fire destroyed an Amana family's home and the family said they are still working to move back in.

Sierra Jones, far right, discusses rebuilding plans at her Amana home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Jones' family home was destroyed in a fire in February. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

However, the family said time is starting to run out on how much insurance will cove even though construction isn't finished.

Sierra Jones and her family have seen their share of challenges and they added up quickly in a short period of time.

"We had a flood, then we had a fire, and now we're dealing with this now underinsured," Jones said. "It's like one thing after another."

The Jones' home basement flooded in 2018, and in February 2019 fire destroyed much of the home. Jones said investigators never determined the cause of the fire, but the family believes it could have been electrical.

Signs of the February fire are still visible from outside and inside the home. While the Jones family waits for construction to finish, Jones said they are afraid the clock might run out on what insurance will cover, depending on how much longer construction will take.

"We have to be done in February," Jones said. "They started at the end of October. That's only what three, three and a half months?"

Jones says her insurance only covers their temporary apartment for one year, meaning it will end in February 2020. To avoid extra expenses, they are hoping construction progress gains momentum.

"We're not going to have much time," Jones said. "It's winter, it's cold. So I'm hoping they can pull some stuff together."

The Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity is offering help. They announced they will take over work on the foundation and groundwork to help them rebuild, through a financial backing from Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo. Jones says that help will make a big impact.

"Really grateful," Jones said. "That's a lot of money to even have something like that done."

"For the community to come together and help us out, it's amazing," Jones said. "Because then, we would have more problems if we didn't have that done."

Jones said in the meantime they will continue to work back up and reach a sense of normalcy, hopefully in the not-too-distant future. Jones said they are hoping people or businesses would be willing to donate items or financially to help speed along the process.

Those interested in donating can contact Lisa Stanfield, Jones' mother, at 319-325-5585. Donations can also be mailed to:

Lisa Stanfield ICO Sierra Jones

817 Jackson Street

Tiffin, IA 52340