Amana Colonies ready for visitors to return

Down the streets of South Amana, the spring flowers begin to blossom and open up. Mirroring local shops like Fern Hill Gifts & Quilts, where the "open" sign once again sits perched outside.

Signs for businesses along 220th Trail in Amana on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

"We could see by our customer's reaction to this illness that they weren't comfortable in a shopping experience anymore and really, we weren't either," Patti-Walsh Bailey, owner of the shop, said.

Walsh-Bailey had to partially close down her shop for nearly two months. Now, open with limited hours, she says it's up to the customer to determine when she fully opens. She is still going to hold off being open every day until she sees more demand.

"I think that is probably one of the strengths of the Amana customer, you know, they are of the mindset to be responsible citizens," Walsh-Bailey said.

Behind a new plexiglass barrier, Walsh-Bailey said that she's done everything possible to aim for a safe shopping experience, like requiring masks and increasing cleaning.

Just a few miles away in Main Amana, David Rettig, the executive director of the Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau, is of the same mindset.

"We know that people will come back to the Amanas and we will be here when they are ready," Rettig said.

Rettig said tourism is the lifeblood of most businesses.

"Tourism, that's the Amana Colonies. We are Iowa's tourist attraction," Rettig said.

Because of that, Rettig said the calendar will reflect later dates, but not canceled dates - for now.

"They've lost Maifest, and they've lost Easter, and they've lost Mother's day, and those are three big days for the restaurants and shops in the colonies," Rettig said.

Rettig said the people and places of the Amanas will do everything they can to keep tourists healthy, for whenever they are ready to come back.

"We've been here ever since 1855, we will continue to be here, people have been visiting forever and we know they will come back and we will welcome them as soon as they are here," Rettig said.

Rettig estimates somewhere between 800,000 to 1,000,000 people visit the Amana Colonies in a typical year.