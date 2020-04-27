Amana Colonies cancels Maifest due to pandemic

Maifest, the Amana Colonies’ traditional celebration to kick off spring has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 2 and 3, and then rescheduled for May 30 and 31.

Staff with the Amana Colonies said their hopes were that condition in the state would improve enough to have the festival, but they decided to cancel for the safety of visitors and staff.

The traditional Wine, Beer and Chocolate Walk, as well as the Maifest Dancers, will be rescheduled for sometime later this year.