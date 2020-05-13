Amana Colonies' Wurst Festival rescheduled for August 29

The Amana Colonies' Wurst Festival has been rescheduled for August 29, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled for June 20.

Wurst Festival is a one-day event that begins at 11 a.m. at the Market Barn area in the center of the village of Amana.

It features live music, locally made sausage, beer, wines and sweet treats, as well as the Dachshund Derby, which is back for a fourth year.

For more information, including a list of activities, go to amanacolonies.com/things-to-do/festivals/ or call 319-622-7622.