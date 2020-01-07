Altercation with inmate at Iowa Medical and Classification Center causes minor injuries

An incident at a facility that processes Iowa prison inmates caused minor injuries to some staff members, according to officials.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center allegedly tried to leave his cell "without authorization." Security staff at the facility responded, leading to an altercation with the inmate where he stuck some correctional officers with a closed fist.

The staff members that were hurt in the incident were treated at the facility. The inmate was not injured.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.