Already in high demand, Iowa CIty teams up with area nonprofit, creating Virtual Farmers Market

With Farmers Markets limited right now, Iowa City has switched to a virtual approach and the early success already has organizers thinking about a potential expansion.

For many Iowa City area farmers, they have gotten used to the routine at the Iowa City Farmers Market, but this year, dropping off their products ahead of time, loading up carts with plants and vegetables, has become the new normal.

For one farmer, Jocelyn Engman, who owns Pickle Creek Herbs, the change to the farmers market has already worked better than expected.

"We've already sold more plants than we would expect to sell in an entire season," Engman said.

Farmers are now making sales through a virtual program that did not exist until a week ago.

Emma Johnson, an owner at Buffalo Ridge Orchard, said while they had experience with online sales, they never expected it to reach this level.

"If you would have told me that we would be selling 100-percent of our produce and plants online last year, I'd be like 'no, that's never where we're headed,'" Johnson said.

It led Field to Family, an area nonprofit that already had connections with farmers, and the city of Iowa City to team up, going virtual with an annual tradition.

"We were looking at ways to offer a farmers market during this unprecedented time in a way that could be contact-free and still support market vendors," said Michelle Kenyon, the Director of Field to Family.

That led the city's parks and recreation department, who oversees the farmers market in the city, to help contribute.

"Most of the people you see behind me are actually city staff that have been assigned to this when their other jobs are maybe not what they were before [COVID-19] right now, so it's a really full-on community effort to make this happen," said Juli Seydell Johnson, the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Iowa City.

As of right now, the farmers market is limited: only 400 customers a weekend, all placing their orders online. But the demand has spoken for itself.

"We did have to close the order window after it was open for four hours," Kenyon said.

Those fast sales have made a big impact for some area farmers.

"A month ago I was debating whether or not I should start my garden transplants this year, because where was I going to sell them?" Engman said. "And then this sort of popped up overnight."

But for organizers, they want to grow the virtual farmers market even bigger. Kenyon admits only being able to serve 400 people is frustrating but hopes this could lead more people to get their food locally on a regular basis, even after the pandemic.

"If we're really able to see our mission realized, we need to find a way to meet the community demand," Kenyon said.

So while they continue to work logistics, they will continue what is already working.

Those involved say they have 27 vendors currently participating in the farmers market and are still interested in getting more vendors. Another way that could help the growth, people can also volunteer to help sort items. Those interested can contact Field to Family or visit its website.

For those interested in ordering from the virtual farmers market, the ordering opens up on Tuesday at 12 p.m. on the Field to Family ordering website. The window closes as soon as the maximum number of orders is reached, or on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the latest.