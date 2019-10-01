Alliant workers help build Habitat home

Habitat for Humanity got a jump start on building a new house Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.

Volunteers framed the house during a panel build at Alliant Energy's Cedar Rapids Operations Center. More than 80 Alliant workers gave their time to put together the walls throughout the day. The company also donated 15 thousand dollars toward the project. One Alliant worker said he is happy to play this role in the community.

"Our employees are out in the community all the time, they're with the customers, and one of our core values is taking care of others. And it's taking care of the community, it's also doing the right thing. Our employees feel they're doing the right thing, especially when they're working right alongside the homeowner," Don Finn with Alliant Energy said.

From the Alliant building, volunteers will take the walls to the building site, which will speed up the rest of the construction.

