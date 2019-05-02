'Alliant is way out of line,' Decorah residents ask Utilities Board to reject price hike

People across Iowa have seen an increase in their monthly Alliant Energy bills and now they're asking the Iowa Utilities Board to do something about it.

Alliant has proposed about a 25 percent increase over two years. It's already in place for the first year, even as the Iowa Utilities Board holds meetings to get feedback from customers.

People in Decorah are especially upset because they were close to getting their own separate energy company last year. The city held a special election where the votes to keep Alliant Energy won by only four votes. The way prices are looking now are making people think twice, though.

"I'll go off the grid," said Terry Scheidel.

Scheidel was one of many Decorah residents who packed the room at Hotel Winnesheik Thursday to tell the Iowa Utilities Board they need to reject Alliant's proposal to raise their bills again.

"I urge (the Iowa Utilities Board) completely to deny it," said Lyle Otte.

Otte is a retired social studies teacher from Postville. He said for his family, paying extra just isn't an option.

"I calculated. It added another 80 dollars to our bills," said Otte. "We're a defined income family, social security doesn't increase 24 percent."

"We believe the increase represents a significant breach of trust and accountability between Alliant energy, the City of Decorah and the customers," said Decorah Mayor Lorraine Borowski.

Kouba said the gains will eventually outweigh the costs, though. With last year's price hike going towards two wind farms and next year's paying for three more.

"What customers will see from that is production tax credits that will flow back to customers," said Kouba.

Kouba said, in the long run, wind energy is cheaper. He hopes customers understand buying more infrastructure now will save them from paying for more in fossil fuels later.

"We understand how important it is to balance affordability and reliability and safety of that system and we've made some investments that will benefit customers for decades to come," said Kouba.

Thursday's meeting was just one of ten public forums that will be held across the state. There will also be one in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids on May 23.