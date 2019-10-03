Alliant announces energy rate hike is still going up, but not as much

Alliant Energy announced a partial settlement agreement on Thursday while the company continues to review energy rates. A spokesperson tells KCRG-TV9 that customers can still expect to see their rates go up in 2020, but not by as much. The spokesperson didn't reveal what the new rate would be.

An Alliant Energy Spokesperson said the increase will go towards upgrading the power grid as well as renewable energy projects.

“I want to thank the Iowa Office of Consumer Advocate, the Iowa Business Energy Coalition and the other parties to the settlement for coming together on these issues,” said Terry Kouba, President of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “Our company continually looks for ways to better serve our customers, and we are excited about the new options we’ve proposed to advance renewable energy and drive economic development.”

The Iowa Utilities Board will still have to approve the settlement. A hearing will be held on Monday.

