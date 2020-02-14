Alliant Energy warns of scam impacting Iowa, Wisconsin customers

Alliant Energy is warning of a scam that threatens to cut off customers' power if they don't make an immediate payment.

Alliant said it has received reports of the scam from customers in Iowa and Wisconsin. In some cases, the scammers make it appear they are calling from Alliant Energy, and they may give a different phone number which spoofs Alliant's answering system and automated menu.

Officials are reminding customers that Alliant does not call and demand immediate payment. Alliant said it will not ask customers to purchase prepaid credit cards, and does not ask for payment over email.

Alliant Energy's official phone number is 1-800-ALLIANT (800-255-4268). This is the only number to call.