Alliant Energy warning customers about increase in scam phone calls

Alliant Energy is warning customers it is receiving a higher number of scam reports.

An Alliant Energy spokesperson says people report scam calls more towards the end of the month when bills are coming due. They say a representative will not threaten to shut your power off out of the blue or ask you to meet and pay for your bill with gift cards. A representative will work with a customer before they turn off their power.

“We make every effort to work with our customers so that if it gets to a point that there's a disconnection we had several conversations with you we've had several mailings with you where it will not be a surprise so if you get a phone call out of the blue clearly someone's trying to scam you,” Alliant Energy Spokesperson Mike Wagner.

Wagner says if you do receive a call from someone saying they are an Alliant Energy employee you should hang up and call yourself.

