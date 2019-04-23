Alliant Energy to hold public meeting over proposed rate increases

The Iowa Utilities Board is hosting a customer comment meeting Tuesday over the proposed rate increases for Alliant Energy.

Alliant customers and others can express their feelings about the proposed rate increases and the overall quality of Alliant's service.

The meeting is at Iowa Valley Continuing Education which is south of U.S. 30 and near Marshalltown Community College. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

In April, homeowners started paying an extra $8 a month for electricity.

Alliant wants to raise that rate another $12 next year, adding up to about a 25 percent increase in less than two years.

In a previous interview, Alliant Energy's President Terry Kouba said paying more now will save money later for customers by investing in green energy.