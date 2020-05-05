Alliant Energy donating $70,000 to Community Action Programs for Giving Tuesday Now

Alliant Energy is donating $70,000 to 21 Community Action Programs (CAP) agencies in Iowa and Wisconsin to assist low-income individuals and families during Giving Tuesday Now.

Alliant Energy says the CAP agencies in Iowa will use the donation to launch a fundraising campaign, while some Wisconsin agencies are using the funds to deliver food in their communities.

“This donation will serve as a kick start in the fundraising efforts of our network, enabling us to leverage more resources as we respond to the needs of our fellow Iowans who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Lana Shope, Executive Director of the Iowa Community Action Association.

Alliant Energy has also donated $340,500 to organizations like Feeding America Food Banks, the American Red Cross and United Way in Iowa and Wisconsin to help with emergency relief efforts.

Giving Tuesday Now was created by Giving Tuesday as an emergency response to the ongoing pandemic.

For more information click here.