Alliant Energy donates truck to HACAP Food Reservoir for food distribution

Alliant Energy donated a truck to HACAP Food Reservoir last week to be used for mobile food distributions.

Funding for the truck came from the Aliiant Energy Foundation's 2019 Drive Out Hunger event.

HACAP Food Reservoir said it distributed a record-breaking 1.2 million pounds of food last month, and mobile pantries in Linn County quadrupled from their pre-coronavirus levels.

The truck will be an essential resource for HACAP in distributing food going forward.

“The need to deliver more food has never been greater and another fleet vehicle will assist staff with transporting the products safely and efficiently,” said Leah Rodenberg, Sr. Community Affairs Program Manager of the Alliant Energy Foundation.

HACAP has received $452,000 in proceeds from the Drive Out Hunger event since 2009.