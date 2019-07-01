Alliant Energy crews work to restore power after Sunday storms

Alliant Energy has called in extra crews to help restore power to areas all across eastern Iowa.

At one point, weekend storms had knocked out electricity to some 24,000 customers. Alliant crews were able to get that number down below 2,000 Monday afternoon.

Alliant says the storms created some tricky conditions for crews to work in. That's because winds knocked down many trees and power lines. Lightning also hit a few poles.

"Because that's one of those situations where we have to go out and address each individual outage as opposed to being able to reboot a substation and bring thousands of customers back all at once. So it was a pretty labor intensive evening," Mike Wagner, spokesperson for Alliant Energy, said.

The storm hit Sunday evening, and Wagner said that caused other challenges, as crews had to work slower in the overnight hours because of the darkness.

Officials hope to have power restored to all customers soon.