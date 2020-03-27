Alliant Energy confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19

Alliant Energy has confirmed that one of their employees has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The top of Alliant Tower in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 (Corey Thompson/KCRG)

That person is currently self-isolating at their home in Cedar Rapids, according to the company. They have contacted the Public Health Department.

In a statement, they said, "Alliant Energy’s top priority is the health and well-being of employees and customers. This affected employee’s role does not interact with customers and no customers have been exposed.

The facilities in which the employee worked – the Eastern Iowa Distribution Center (EIDC) and Cedar Rapids Operations Center (CROP) – have been locked down and will be professionally cleaned. "