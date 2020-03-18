Alliant Energy announces temporary suspension of disconnections

Another major provider of utility service for parts of Iowa has taken steps to help its customers through possible hardships related to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

Alliant Energy said that they will suspend disconnections for delinquent accounts for all of its customers. The company will also waive late fees for its Iowa-based customers.

Payment plans for accounts can be arranged through the company's website.

The company said it was taking this step to ensure continued utility service during the ongoing crisis.

Additionally, the company announced on Wednesday that it is donating $100,000 through its foundation to help local food banks and the American Red Cross, among other organizations, with responses to COVID-19.