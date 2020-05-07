Alliant Energy Tower to light up in area high schools colors to celebrate seniors

The Alliant Energy Tower in Downtown Cedar Rapids will be lighting up in different area school colors to celebrate 2020 senior graduates.

Normally, in the month of May, many students and their families come downtown to walk across the stage to graduate at the U.S. Cellular Center.

“In this time of uncertainty, it’s important to remember that brighter days are up ahead,” said Linda Mattes, Vice President of IT and Customer Operations. “Changing the lights on our Tower is our way of celebrating this important milestone in the lives of these students and their families.”

The display will start on May 21st.

Here is the schedule for each school:

May 21 – Washington High School – Red and blue

May 22 – Jefferson High School – Blue and white

May 23 – Kennedy High School – Green and gold

May 24 – Linn Mar High School – Red and black

May 25 – Marion High School – Crimson and gold

May 26 – Prairie High School – Orange and black

May 27 – Xavier High School – Navy and silver

May 28 – Metro High School – Purple and black

Alliant Energy also stated that they want everyone to stay safe, while still celebrating graduates. They want to remind people who do come downtown to wear masks and continue to follow social distancing guidelines if they come and see the lights.