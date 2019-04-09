Allergy season starts in Iowa

Allergy experts say we're just getting into spring allergy season in Iowa.

The season will go for months.

Doctors say tree pollen allergies start first, and last for about six weeks. Grass allergies tend to spike in May and June. And rag-weed is typically the last, and goes through September.

Experts say there are a few things people can do to alleviate simple allergies, like keeping doors and windows closed. And watching what comes in and out of your home.

"Keeping your pets clean that come in and out of the house, because they carry pollen with them. Bathing at night so you can keep pollen out of your hair and keep it out of your sleeping space," Dr. Holly Brown said.

Experts say it's too early to tell if this allergy season will be any worse, or better, than average years.