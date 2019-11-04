Alleged theft at Dick's leads to Linn County high-speed chase

Law enforcement officials in Linn County said that an alleged multi-thousand dollar theft from a local sporting goods store led to a high-speed chase through rural parts of the county on Monday afternoon.

At around Noon on Monday, November 4, Cedar Rapids Police released information to other law enforcement agencies about a suspect's vehicle in an alleged theft at Dick's Sporting Goods, located at 4601 1st Avenue SE.

The vehicle was described as a 2013 black Ford Fusion with three black female occupants. The vehicle had Illinois license plates.

The vehicle left with around $5,000 worth of the store's merchandise, according to police.

Minutes later, at around 12:02 p.m., a Linn County Sheriff's deputy noticed a vehicle fitting that description near the intersection of Iowa Highway 13 and Cottage Grove Parkway and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The vehicle did not stop, and the deputy continued their pursuit. The chase led south on Dows Road, east on Mount Vernon Road, then south again on Highway 13. The vehicle entered the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 where it struck a construction sign near the intersection of that highway with Cedar River Road.

After the collision, a deputy tried to stop the vehicle again at gunpoint. The driver ignored that action, and maneuvered away from the deputy and resumed eastbound toward Mount Vernon and Lisbon.

Law enforcement, which included officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department, decided to end their pursuit due to excessively high speeds and the reckless nature of the driver in the vehicle they were pursuing.

According to sheriff's deputies, speeds during the pursuit reached 124 mph. The suspect's vehicle sustained front-end damage after the collision with the construction signage.

An investigation continues into this incident by the sheriff's office, Cedar Rapids Police, and Mount Vernon Police.