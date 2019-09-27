Alleged driver in deadly Clinton hit-and-run arrested in Chicago

Police have arrested a 28-year-old Chicago man for his alleged role in a deadly hit-and-run in Clinton.

A fugitive task force arrested Eddie Crout Jr. Thursday in Chicago. He is now being charged with homicide by a vehicle. Crout is expected to be extradited to Clinton.

According to police, Crout hit a man crossing the road on Aug. 30 in the 700 block of 6th Avenue. The vehicle then crashed into a tree.

Authorities found Emiliano Barrios, 42, dead at the scene.

The registered owner of the car is also charged with providing false reports to a public safety entity.



