Allamakee County officials address rumors surrounding Postville

Allamakee County officials addressed rumors related to the City of Postville on Friday.

They stated that they have received multiple calls, emails, and social posts regarding the arrival of busloads of people within Postville from outside locations. Emergency managers spoke with local officials, including law enforcement, and there is no evidence that this is happening. Right now, travel is restricted by recommendation but is not mandated at this time, and people are still able to travel within the United States.

Officials within the county also stated that they have heard statements in regard to testing tents being set up in the area and that is also not true. Any testing is done with coordination with the Allamakee County Public Health, Allamakee County Emergency Management, and the State of Iowa. There was a testing site earlier this week, but no new ones.

They also stated to be cautious of posts on social media and statements shared in conversation and make sure people are getting information from reliable sources.