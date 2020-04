An Allamakee County inmate, who had been serving a 25-year maximum term for attempted murder, died on April 19.

Officials said Roni Kachanes was pronounced dead due to what was believed to be natural causes. He had been housed at Iowa Medical and Classification Center due to chronic illness.

Kachanes' incarceration began on April 9, 2002. He was 61-years-old at the time of his death.