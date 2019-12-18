All-clear given by authorities at Des Moines' Camp Dodge after shooter scare

An all-clear has been announced for Camp Dodge following a report of an active shooter.

According to television station KCCI, multiple emergency crews were called to the military base at Camp Dodge at 7105 NW 70th Ave.

Authorities announced that everyone is accounted for and there are no injuries.

In a press conference, authorities said an active shooter alert was sent out after someone perceived a threat and reported it. However, there was no active shooter.

The Johnston Community School District announced on social media that all Johnston schools would be placed on lockdown, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

Authorities said it was not a swatting incident.

