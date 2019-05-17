All Iowa absentee ballots must have postal bar codes for tracking, according to new law

All absentee ballots in Iowa must have postal bar codes attached to them for tracking, according to a new bill Governor Kim Reynolds signed.

It follows the close election from House District 55 in northeast Iowa in November when 29 absentee ballots were not counted in that race.

Republican Michael Bergman beat Democrat Kayla Koether by just 9 votes.

A postal service scan found that voters had mailed them before the state-mandated deadline, but the Republican-controlled House decided in January to not count those ballots.