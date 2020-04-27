All Hy-Vee employees to wear masks, company giving frontline workers second bonus

A major grocery retailer announced on Monday new steps to help protect its customers from the novel coronavirus, along with extra benefits for its frontline employees.

A clerk scans a can of sanitizing wipes as she checks out groceries behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Overland Park, Kan. Stores have begun installing the shields in checkout aisles as a precaution to protect clerks and help stop the spread the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Hy-Vee, Inc., said that all of its employees, at stores and its distribution centers, will be required to wear a face mask or other covering while on the clock. The company said it has finished distributing masks to all of its employees which allowed it to implement the mandate.

Stores in the company had already installed plastic barriers at check stands and encouraged social distancing measures in its stores to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The company is also giving its part- and full-time frontline store employees another 10% bonus for hours worked between April 13 and May 3. This is the second time it has offered such a short-term bonus, the first one being announced in March.