Alburnett school district makes second attempt with $11.6 million bond issue vote

On March 3, voters in the Alburnett School District will decide on funding for new classrooms and security improvements.

The $11.6 million bond issue failed in 2019.

Following the vote in 2019, the school board and administration revised its proposed plan. The facilities plan includes 14 new classrooms for PreK through 12th grade, including new spaces for agriculture, industrial technology, family consumer science, music and a new auditorium.

In addition to a renovation front entry, the plans also include renovations to current classrooms, hallways, and bathrooms as well as a student-only parking lot and improved traffic flow.

The school district says the changes are needed as the population grows.

If approved, taxes would increase by an estimated $1.87 per 1,000 dollars of taxable valuation. Taxable value is not the same as market value. It is also not the same as the assessed value. The taxable value is the value determined by the auditor after application of state-ordered “rollback” percentages for the various classes of property and is the value indicated on the tax statement.

For example, a home with an assessed value of $100,000, after rollbacks and homestead credits have been applied,

has a taxable value of $55,074. A $1.87 increase per $1,000 would result in an annual change of $94.36, or the equivalent of $7.86 per month.

