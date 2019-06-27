Alburnett Community School District considering second attempt at bond vote

Alburnett school leaders may try again in 2020 to get funding for new classroom space and security improvements. Voters failed to approve an eleven point six million dollar bond issue Tuesday.

Superintendent Dani Trimble told TV9 Thursday she's looking forward to working with the school board and community to get more feedback on the projects.

"The election Tuesday was an important opportunity for our school community to provide feedback on the proposed facility project. While not enough to achieve the 60% approval needed, a majority of voters approved both questions on the ballot," said Trimble.

Another bond issue vote could come on March 3, 2020.