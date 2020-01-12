Alabama county to preserve jail remnant where MLK was held

An Alabama county is taking steps to preserve what's left of the lockup where officials say Martin Luther King Jr. served his final time behind bars.

Jefferson County commissioners approved a resolution Thursday to memorialize an area inside the county courthouse in Birmingham that used to be a jail.

The county says King was held there in 1967. He served a brief sentence for contempt after losing an appeal on his conviction for demonstrating without a permit years earlier.

King was assassinated about five months later in Memphis, Tennessee.