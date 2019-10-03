Airman aboard B-17 opened hatch, allowed escape

The Connecticut Air National Guard says an airman who was aboard a B-17 bomber that crashed in Connecticut opened open a hatch that allowed some passengers to escape a fire.

A Delta commercial airline plane taxis to take-off behind investigators at the wreckage of World War II-era bomber plane that crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The Guard said Thursday the airman has training and experience in handling emergencies on aircraft.

After the crash Wednesday morning at Hartford’s Bradley International Airport, he used flame-retardant flight gloves he had brought with him to open the hatch.

The airman suffered injuries and has been recovering at home since his release from a hospital Wednesday evening.

The airman is currently command chief for the 103rd Airlift Wing. His name was not released.

Seven people were killed in the crash of the World War II-era plane.