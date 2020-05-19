AirCare flyover postponed to May 20

The AirCare flyover that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to May 20, due to unfavorable weather conditions.

University of Iowa Health Care's AirCare emergency responders will be flying a special joint helicopter formation throughout communities in Eastern Iowa to honor National EMS week.

There will be flyovers in Iowa City, Dubuque and Waterloo. People are encouraged to wave at the helicopters' crews while social distancing.

National EMS week was started in 1974 to celebrate EMS practitioners and the work they do across the country.

Any changes in the timing or flight path will be announced later on Tuesday.

