Air show goes on in Iowa City despite wet, blustery weather

Rain, wind and cloudy weather normally don’t mix well with airplanes, but that didn’t stop the Iowa City Aerohawks from putting on their 27th annual Radio Controlled Air Show on Sunday.

More than 100 planes few in the 27th annual Radio Controlled Air Show on Sunday in Iowa City.

Organizers said the weather had some effect on the attendance. They estimated more than 1,000 people showed up Sunday to the free event, while as many as 2,000 people have been in attendance in past years.

But for those that came out, it was still a good time, with about 100 radio-controlled planes flying in the afternoon.

All the aircraft were owned and operated by club members of the Iowa City Aerohawks, and at one point, 15 planes were in the air at the same time.

Club President Lance Meyer said the event is their opportunity to give back to the community each year.

“We want to introduce this hobby to other people in the community, so we put on the free airshow and it’s a great opportunity. We also, for beginning pilots, offer free signups through the club,” he said.

Meyer said the wind did make a little tricky at times to fly planes Sunday, with a few of the planes crashing. But he added that crashing at some point is an inevitable part of flying remote-controlled aircraft.