Air quality investigating white powder covering Cedar Rapids neighborhood

A mysterious white powder covered a southwest Cedar Rapids neighborhood Wednesday night, leaving many in the neighborhood scratching their heads.

Surveillance video in the mobile home park of 700 41st Avenue Drive southwest made it look a lot like snowfall. Linn County Air and Water Quality Supervisor Shane Dodge said it could be from a nearby factory. He doesn't think it's hazardous. Residents, like Mike Lawrence, said it's still a big inconvenience.

"When you have a lot of companies around like this, you don't know what's going on," said Lawrence. "My eyes were getting dried out from the stuff."

Lawrence said it's not only caused vision problems but he's been having trouble breathing, too. He calls it all a big mess.

"The whole vehicle was covered completely with the white powder. The dumpsters were covered and everything," said Lawrence. "It came in the box fans and now you have to clean the whole bedroom of the house from that."

Dodge said he took a sample of the powder in for testing. So far, he's only been able to rule out Alliant Energy's Prairie Creek Generating Station.