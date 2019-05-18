Ainsworth Fire Department raises money for new building

UPDATE:

The Ainsworth Fire Department plans to start construction of a new fire station this summer.

This week, the department received a $330,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation.

Many rural fire departments in Iowa face big challenges, usually with basic funding and even a lack of volunteers.

And one eastern Iowa fire department has those issues and more. Ainsworth Volunteer Firefighters don't have a safe place to train or park their trucks

It's located right along Highway 92, in Washington County. The current building is a re-purposed gas station from the 1970s.

The building's base is rotted, the paint chipped and everything gets worse when the weather turns.

"The roof leaks and the water when it rains the water comes inside and sort of floods the building so that give us a lot of cleanup issues,” Chief Waylon Schultz said.

Schultz said those are just a few worries. He's mainly concerned about his crew's safety, when they respond to an emergency. Trucks are bigger now, so firefighters don't have as much room to prepare.

"The way we have our trucks parked and backed in we have guys getting dressed between the vehicles when they're trying to pull out so there's a huge safety risk for our firemen."

This, as the departments call volume grows each year. Due in part to its location near Interstate 380.

“We get a lot of call out there especially when the roads get slick just every day traffic going up and down there."

There are 18 volunteers members with the department now. Chief Schultz says they've tried for a few years to get more funding, as he also wants the department to grow.

“We put in for the Washington County River Boat grant a couple times but we don't have enough matching funds."

The new building would be at the same location, and give firefighters more space. Ideally, the department would like to raise about $200,000 before applying for the grant again. With more money the chief is hopeful the department will receive the county grant. So firefighters can serve their community in the safest way possible.

"You can’t really explain it until you've done it. It really is that thank you at the end of the day."

The fire department also serves at the polling place during elections.

Firefighters have a website where people can learn more about the design and its fundraising campaigns. So far, they've secured about $55,000.

People can learn more at www.ainsworthfirestation.com.