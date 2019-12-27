Agribusiness: USMCA deal could come soon

The U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement could go into effect next month with impeachment delays.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is leading committee action on USMCA implementing legislation, assuming the House sends it over.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in December that USMCA votes would be halted with the Senate focused on impeachment.

But because Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has not sent the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate yet, Grassley said he may be able to move early to beat the trial, starting with a mark-up.

But it won't have the normal committee mark-up because the House ran out the clock on a full process.

"Obviously, I would like to have it happen the way it usually has happened and always happened, so we're going to have a mark-up," said Sen. Grassley.

"Everything that we would traditionally do is out of our control because the bill was sent up here."

The Hogs and Pigs report showed U.S. farms had nearly 77 million hogs and pigs as of December 1st.

There is a 3% jump up from 2018 but down a bit from September, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Other key findings in the report said of those millions of hogs, nearly 71 million were market hogs with the rest kept for breeding.

Between September and November of 2019, 35 million pigs were weaned and U.S. producers intend to farrow 3 million sows over the next three months.

