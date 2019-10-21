Agribusiness: U.S. adds tariffs to EU

The United States has announced a new set of tariffs against the European Union on $7.5 billion of goods.

The World Trade Organization earlier this month judged the EU had unfairly subsidized the company Airbus and awarded billions to the United States.

The office of the United States Trade Representative says it plans to increase European Union tariffs of 25% on agricultural products like liquor, olives, cheeses, and pork.

The National Milk Producers Federation thanked the President Donald Trump for including European dairy products on the list of tariffs. Claiming Italy has blocked U.S. cheeses from store shelves and those bans mean the EU can ship a billion dollars worth of cheese to the U.S. but the U.S. can only ship $6 million worth of cheese to the EU.

Italy's president has asked for alternative solutions saying tariffs will hurt both economies.

