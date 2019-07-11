Agribusiness: Iowa soybeans nearly done emerging

Parts of Iowa saw heavy rain this last week but overall it was hot and dry according to the Iowa Crop Progress report.

Soybeans field / Photo: Mlabar / Wikipedia / (MGN)

Farmers used the time to wrap up planting, harvest hay, spray, and apply nitrogen. Statewide, 1% of the corn crop has begun to silk, more than a week behind the five year average. Corn conditions declined a bit to 61% good or excellent.

Emerging soybeans is at 96%, two weeks behind the average and 7% of soybeans are blooming. Soybean conditions are rated at 64% good to excellent.

