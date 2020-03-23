Agency says Manchester battery manufacturer cited for safety violations

Authorities say a battery manufacturer in eastern Iowa has been fined $42,000 for workplace safety violations.

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Exide Technologies was cited for five different violations and originally faced a penalty of more than $70,000. The Manchester-based business later reached a settlement with the department to pay $42,000.

Company officials have not responded to requests for comment.

The Telegraph Herald reports that safety inspectors said company officials exposed employees to a "potential racking system collapse," exposed two employees to "airborne contaminants" and exposed employees to various hazards.