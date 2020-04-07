Agency in Johnson County expects to see surge in domestic abuse cases

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program expects more calls for help in the upcoming weeks.

Staff members said cases of abuse tend to increase the longer shelter in place orders stay active. The Johnson County-based program is working with local hospitals and other agencies to come up with plans to help those in need.

The staff already adjusted its emergency shelters. Some survivors will continue to stay at the shelter, others will go to move to other places in the area.

"To be able to put the remaining into apartments in varying sizes, in two to four people per space," Alta Medea Peters, director of DVIP, said. "And hotels. With that we are able to have social distance and isolate and follow CDC guidelines."

DVIP wants all families to know its services are still available during this pandemic. People can call 800-373-1043 at any time.