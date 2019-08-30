Agencies remember lives lost during International Overdose Awareness Day

Drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under the age of 50, killing roughly 70,000 people in 2017.

August 31 is international overdose awareness day. Many people are holding events, honoring people and their families who have dealt with an overdose.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said seven of the 12 overdose deaths this year in Linn County have involved opioids. Cedar Rapids police are part of the Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative to combat the opioid epidemic.

Officers started carrying the opioid reversing nasal spray Narcan last September. They have used it to save 8 lives, so far.

The Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition is one of many places holding events Saturday at 1216 2nd Ave Southeast. It will run from noon to 4:30 p.m. People will share stories on how overdoses have impacted their lives. The organization will also be handing out Narcan for free.

The event hits home for the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition. One of their workers, Andy Beeler died of an overdose in March. His peers call his death devastating.

“Andy was a dear friend to everyone who worked at IHRC and who worked with us, and so absolutely,” said Tiffany Carter with Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition. “Unfortunately he's not the only person I know who has been lost to overdose. That's just the reality of the work that we do, and hopefully doesn't continue to be a reality in the future."

Carter also says she wants to erase the stigma behind addiction.

"If people were more willing to accept that drug use is a reality of our community,” she said. “Then there would be more public health resources available for people and individuals would be less fearful about seeking help."

The Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative is also holding an event from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guthridge Park in Hiawatha. Both events are free and open to the public.