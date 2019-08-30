After some Saturday showers the weekend looks dry

Labor Day weekend is upon us and we start with a great night for high school football. Overnight clouds thicken and scattered showers move into the state. The showers remain in the forecast Saturday, but as we have been saying they will be light and scattered. There will be many dry hours. Highs, which stay in the 60s on Saturday, jump into the 70s on Sunday and near 80 for Monday. Sunday and Monday will be dry with increasing amounts of sunshine. Have a great night and a safe weekend.