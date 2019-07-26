After recent shooting Cedar Rapids mother pleads for more help

A Cedar Rapids mom is asking the city for more resources after she said her son was shot at earlier this month.

“These kids need something to do to keep themselves occupied,” said Veronica Johnson.

Johnson opens her home to anyone and everyone who needs a safe place to go. She said a free basketball court, music studio and boxing/wrestling area would help keep youth off the streets.

“Give them something to make them want to put the guns down,” she said.

She also wants to see more funding for the Cedar Rapids Police Department Police Community Action Team (PCAT). Johnson said the special unit of 5 drives around her neighborhood and builds bonds with the teens in her home.

“They never would have talked to police before them,” she said. “The other day the kids were having a water balloon fight. The PCAT officers were riding bikes down the street and they were free game. They played along too. If this was any other officer I think it would have ended differently.”

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said they will be adding 10 new officers thanks to revenue from the automatic traffic cameras. Two of those will be added to the PCAT unit. Chief Jerman said in the 3 years the unit has been around they started bridging the gap to help stop crime.

“PCAT is a piece of the department,” he said. “We need the assistance from the community. Everybody needs to come together and work to hold these individuals who are committing these violent acts accountable.”

Chief Jerman said the unit has pulled nearly 20 guns off the street this year so far and adding these 2 officers is going to help keep the teens at Johnson’s home safe.

“I would like to see more officers if they are a good match for the unit,” she said. “The five we have are perfect already.”

Chief Jerman said the case involving Johnson’s son is still under investigation.