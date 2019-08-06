After much-needed rain, a nice Tuesday is ahead

After much-needed rain across the area, that system is off to the east and moving away from us. There could be a few patches of fog through the morning drive, but that'll be about the extent of it. Look for a mild day with mid-80s on the way for highs.

Looking ahead, only a small rain chance exists late tomorrow afternoon and evening along a weak cold front. The vast majority of us will not be impacted. Behind that weak system, high pressure is anticipated to build in, leaving us mainly dry Thursday through Sunday.