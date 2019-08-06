After much-needed rain, a nice Tuesday is ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After much-needed rain across the area, that system is off to the east and moving away from us. There could be a few patches of fog through the morning drive, but that'll be about the extent of it. Look for a mild day with mid-80s on the way for highs.

Looking ahead, only a small rain chance exists late tomorrow afternoon and evening along a weak cold front. The vast majority of us will not be impacted. Behind that weak system, high pressure is anticipated to build in, leaving us mainly dry Thursday through Sunday.

Kaj O'Mara KCRG

 