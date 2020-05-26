After making changes, some restaurants prepare for their bars to reopen

Restaurants statewide were allowed to open their doors starting on May 15, including some restaurants that may be better known for serving alcohol in addition to making food.

Amanda Lynn-Hruby waits at the bar at J&A Tap in North Liberty on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

At J and A Tap in North Liberty, they are known for their food: serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, leaving the kitchen open until they close for the night. They are also known for their drinks, serving alcohol while people sing karaoke or play volleyball on the courts out back.

Owner Amanda Lynn-Hruby said they have been forced to make some changes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We've changed our tables around, we've blocked off things that have red tape on it to ensure the fact that [customers] know they can't sit there, they can't play the games," Lynn-Hruby said.

Starting Thursday, J and A can reopen its bar. Lynn-Hruby said they are prepared but will be tested once the weekend rolls around.

"We will have people standing at the door, especially on weekends, making sure that we keep our capacity at 50%," Lynn-Hruby said.

Other managers like Nick Carroll, the Regional Manager for Fortney Hospitality Group, which oversees Brother's Bar and Grill in Iowa City, admitted that focusing on the restaurant side sometimes is easier said than done.

"We've got all those rules posted, it's state law, it's not our rules, our door staff when they're greeting people when they're coming in, kind of explaining them the rules as they take them to their table," Carroll said.

Carroll said they have already received at least one complaint, with some saying they might be too much bar, rather than grill.

"Someone called and said our kitchen wasn't open, because typically it closes at 10 o'clock on the weekends," Carroll said. "But I assured him I could pull the tickets for him and show him the timestamp because I was the one actually back there cooking."

Brother's is not the only place seeing complaints. Iowa City Police said it happens a couple of times a week, but they are relying on education over enforcement.

"You're not going to see us out there kicking people out, telling businesses that they need to shut their doors, anything like that, that's just not the approach that we're going to take," Sgt. Derek Frank, with the Iowa City Police Department, said.

Frank said they will work with the county and city attorney, as well as the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division to focus more on the enforcement side if there is a business that is repeatedly violating the new regulations. It's that education-over-enforcement approach which is leaving those restaurants and bars to not only look out for themselves, but look out for others.

"Just trying to adhere to all the rules and be good operators, that's what it's about, be responsible," Carroll said. We don't want to make anybody sick, but we want everybody to have a good time."

Lynn-Hruby said she is looking to her staff and her customers to help ensure everyone is feeling safe when they are in her business.

"You just have to listen to what your customers need and what we're being told to do and try to make that work," Lynn-Hruby said.