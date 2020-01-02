After downward trend, shots fired calls up slightly in Dubuque for 2019

The Dubuque Police Department started the new year with three shots fired calls. After years of work getting those numbers down, it's worried the trend is now going back up.

According to data provided by Lieutenant Joe Messerich, the police department responded to only five shots fired incidents from 2009 to 2011. The number increased slightly in 2012 to eight.

However, there was a spike in calls in 2013. In that year and in 2014, the department reports 25 shots fired cases. Things hit a record in 2015 with 33 calls.

Since then, things have been slowly declining. The police department reports 26 calls in 2016, 20 in 2017, and just five in 2018.

Messerich says that decrease can partly be attributed to officers improving their responses. The department has also relied on the city's growing network of traffic cameras.

"We’ve gotten a lot better at evidence collection, using that traffic cameras system to solve these problems," Messerich said.

Despite hitting a low number in 2018, Messerich says the department responded to 16 shots fired calls in 2019. There were also three shots fired incidents that happened in the first few hours of 2020,

"Three shots fired cases, you know, within the first couple hours of New Year's Day wasn't how we wanted to start the new year," he said. "But all cases remain ongoing. We've been able to file charges in one of them, and we're going to keep working the other two."

The first incident in 2020 happened near the 1500 block of Central Ave. Police reviewed traffic camera footage and saw one person firing several rounds shortly after midnight. Messerich says this is still under investigation.

The second shots fired call of 2020 came around 2:00 a.m. near 19th and Jackson Street. Police reviewed the traffic camera footage in that area and saw a large disturbance. No injuries were reported.

The third call came in around 3:20 a.m. on Walnut Street. Officers used traffic cameras to find their suspect. They arrested and charged Derrick Timmons, 28, with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Messerich hopes these three incidents won't be representative of what's to come in 2020.

He said, "we’re going to have high years, we’re going to have low years, but you know we’re going to keep focusing hard on this issue because it’s so dangerous.”