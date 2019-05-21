After decades at the YMCA, 92-year-old Cedar Rapids man is still a workout warrior

92-year-old Keith Wymore, of Cedar Rapids, works out at the Helen G. Nassif YMCA for three hours each day. He has been a member of that organization since 1955.

His workout routine is intense for a person of any age. He hits every machine, including the ropes.

Wymore said that working out helps keep him young on the golf course, even recently getting a hole-in-one at age 90.

Wymore has been a substitute teacher for the last 27 years, and also works security for Iowa football, basketball, and wrestling.

Check out Scott Saville's feature on this 92-year-old workout warrior.