After a windy Friday, rain and snow move into Iowa.

Northwest winds take us into the end of the work week. Friday will be a bit windy, but also dry. Sunshine throughout the day helps highs reach the lower 60s. Friday night clouds thicken and by Saturday morning rain starts to move into eastern Iowa. The farther north you go the heaviest the rainfall looks to be. In fact, as come colder air wraps into the storm, snow is possible for the most part along and north of Highway 20. Accumulations that occur would be mainly in grassy areas. Have a great night.