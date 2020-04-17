After a wet snow, spring weather quickly returns

We say goodbye to the late-season winter storm and hello to a fast turnaround in temperatures. Our sky turns partly cloudy for the afternoon and may even be mostly sunny in northern Iowa. Highs will also be warmest in northern Iowa where there isn't snow on the ground, probably pushing 50 degrees. Farther south, highs should mostly stay in the 40s.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight into early Saturday. A southwest breeze and mostly sunny sky send highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s - again, the warmest temperatures should be over northern Iowa where there won't be any leftover snow to melt. That wind will be strong, though, gusting as high as 40 mph.

After a little dip in temperatures Sunday, it looks like much of next week should be in the 60s as rain chances hold off until Wednesday.