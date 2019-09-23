After a little morning fog, look for a nice Monday

Plan on a quiet and mild day for the first official day of fall. Aside from a few pockets of fog through mid-morning, this will be a mostly sunny day with highs generally into the mid-70s.

Tonight, a warm front approaches from the west which will probably generate a few clouds.

Tomorrow, plan on a day around 80 with breezy southwest winds and a slow increase in humidity. The main window of time to watch for a few storms will be tomorrow night, with much of the activity east of us by sunrise Wednesday. Rainfall amounts may feasibly approach a half-inch within any of the stronger storms that may develop.

Look for quiet and dry weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, our pattern gets very active again with daily storm chances returning to the Midwest through early next week.